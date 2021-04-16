Massive TCL TV Sale: Save over £200 on a 4K QLED TV while stocks last

eBay’s just dropped a huge sale on brand new TCL TVs, letting you save hundreds of pounds across a range of high-end and affordable 4K sets so you can give your movie nights a serious boost for less.

While there’s a wide variety of TCL sets that have been discounted in the sale (you can see the full list here), we’re highlighting the best offers currently available so that you can get straight to the TV that’s right for you.

Starting at the pricier end of the scale, the TCL 65C715K is a must-have for movie fans. The TV uses QLED technology to provide greater contrast and more natural lighting than what you would find on standard UHD TVs. What this means is that you can enjoy a viewing experience that’s more in line with what a director intended, letting you see your favourite films in a whole new light.

The experience is further enhanced by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatibility – two features that were previously exclusive to cinemas, giving filmmakers greater control over how an image is processed and for audio to envelop a 3D space, making you feel as if the action is happening all around you.

Deal: TCL 65C715K QLED 65-inch 4K TV for just £692.97 (was £899)

As if that wasn’t enough, the TCL 65C715K gets even smarter thanks to the Google Assistant, which lets you ask for the content you want to watch, any time. No more fumbling around for the remote, Google Assistant can take you directly to your desired channel or streaming service.

At any other time, the TCL 65C715K would have set you back a mighty £899, but thanks to eBay’s sale, the high-end set can be yours for just £692.97 – that’s an unbelievable saving of £206.03 to be had.

If the TCL 65C715K is a little out of your price range but you’re still in the market for a solid TV, then the reduced TCL 43EP658 is a great option. Just like the pricier 65C715K, the 43EP658 also runs on Android TV, which is a brilliantly intuitive smart system that can pair seamlessly with Android phones. If you want to watch a video stored on your phone but on the big screen, then you can do so in an instant – it’s that simple.

The TCL 43EP658 uses a gorgeous 4K display which packs four times as many pixels as what you’d find on an old HD set. The higher resolution ensures that whatever your watching is bright, vibrant and full of eye-popping colour.

Deal: TCL 43EP658 43-inch 4K TV for just £269.97 (was 339.97)

You might be thinking that the TCL 43EP658 would still come in at a fairly high price but no, the set can be yours for just £269.97 (down from £339.97). Even if you’re lucky enough to have a spare room and fancy putting an affordable TV in there, you’d be hard pushed to find a better deal on a 43-inch 4K set.

The current sale ends on April 23, but there’s no guarantee that stock will still be available by then – so it’s very much a first come, first served situation, and with discounts like these it’s hard to imagine them staying put for very long.

