Massive £150 saving now on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

This Acer Nitro 5 15-inch gaming laptop comes with a mouse and a £150 discount.

Bringing the Acer Nitro 5 15-inch model gaming laptop down to a marginally more affordable price point, there’s been a significant discount on Box.

With £150 lobbed off the Acer Nitro 5’s RRP of £899.97, the gaming laptop is now £749.97 and comes with a mouse and three years warranty.

Geared as a budget friendly option for gamers, we deemed the latest range of Acer Nitro gaming laptops as a competent choice for casual gamers.

Offering a 15.5-inch Full HD LCD display, this particular model of the Acer Nitro 5 comes packing with the nine generation Intel Core i5 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of RAM, which we deemed powerful enough to run the likes of Apex Legends and Fornite.

We also rated the full QWERTY keyboard, offering satisfying fire backs that translated well into both intensive gaming and typing. Backlit with deadly red LEDs, this added a touch of flare to the Nitro 5 whilst also being great practically when working – or gaming – late into the night.

Loaded with ports, connectivity here is fantastic, allowing you to hook up to a larger monitor for higher resolutions and refresh rates, or simply to game on a slightly bigger scale. To list them off, you’ll find a Kensington lock slot, gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, one Type-C USB port (3.1 gen 1) and three Type-A USB ports (two 3.1 gen 1, one 2.0) all on the Acer Nitro 5.

In our review by former Computing Editor, Thomas Newton, we concluded the Acer Nitro 5 is “an ideal gaming laptop choice for casual gamers only wanting to play battle royale shooters and other less-demanding titles, but in no way a triple A powerhouse.”

With a price that mirrors this standpoint – where many gaming laptops can reach dizzying heights of the £3000 mark – this makes a lot of sense. However, this doesn’t make the Acer Nitro 5 one to avoid if you do meet the description of a casual gamer, offering all the functionality of a great day-to-day laptop for word processing and online browsing, too.

Take £150 off this fantastic set-up, throw in a mouse and a three year warranty, and this now £749.97 Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop comes in at fantastic value for money.

