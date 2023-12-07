Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Mario and Rabbids 2 is now at a stocking filler price

Jon Mundy

Mario and Rabbids 2 for the Nintendo Switch is now available at a price that makes it a prime stocking filler contender.

The Game Collection is offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (aka Mario and Rabbids 2) at a price of just £16.95 right now. This is a game that’s still retailing for £49.99 in digital format, which means that you’re saving £33.04.

Mario and Rabbids 2 is selling at a huge £33.04 discount, making it a great stocking filler.

  • The Game Collection
  • Save £33.04
  • Now £16.95
View Deal

This is a huge saving on a delightful follow-up to one of the Nintendo Switch console’s breakout hits. We scored this sequel a solid 3.5 stars in our review last year, concluding that “Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope provides the same enjoyable turn-based combat as its predecessor, with some minor tweaks to make it more accessible to a wider audience”.

The bright, bouncy turn-based combat continues to be a joy, while the introduction of new elemental powers for this sequel takes said combat in a fun new direction.

We also appreciated the game’s improved exploration, with a new open world structure providing more optional side-quests and thus variety. Meanwhile, the game’s cartoony visuals are as sharp and expressive as ever.

If you have a young (or young at heart) person in your life with a sharp tactical mind, Mario and Rabbids 2 could be the perfect entry point into a rich new world of strategy. Like we said, it’s more intuitive and expansive than the original.

