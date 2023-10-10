Mario and Rabbids 2 is now a bargain Switch game thanks to Prime Day

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was one of the highest rated Nintendo Switch games of 2022, and now it’s seen an enormous 43% price slash to make it the perfect early Christmas present.

As part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon has dropped the price of Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Cosmic Edition down to £19.99, bagging you a £15 saving. Do note that you’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime in order to access this deal, but first-time subscribers can make use of the free trial.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is a turn-based shooter in the same mould as XCOM. Mario and co have teamed up with the Rabbids once more to fend off some galactic threats. You’ll be able to play as multiple characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Mario, Rabbid Luigi, Rabbid Peach and Bowser.

The Cosmic Edition on offer here also bags you extra content such as three groovy-looking weapons skins.

We reviewed Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope back in 2022, and gave it a 3.5 out of 5 rating. In the verdict, we said: “Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope provides the same enjoyable turn-based combat as its predecessor, with some minor tweaks to make it more accessible to a wider audience.”

On Amazon, Sparks of Hope currently has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 771 customer reviews. One customer review reads, “Overall, I’d pick this up even if you haven’t played the first one. It’s fun and engaging for the younger player but has enough depth for people who like the more tactical side of things.”

So if you’re looking for a new Switch game to play on the cheap, or starting your Christmas shopping early, this Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope deal is one to keep an eye on.

