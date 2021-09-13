 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Make the most of the Premier League with this superb OLED TV offer

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

The affordable Philips Ambilight 55OLED705 has plummeted once again to the far more tempting price of just £899 – making one of the best OLED deals you can find right now.

If you have a sense of déjà vu then don’t worry – you’re not the only one. This fantastic deal has appeared once before, previously tied in with the Euros (and the glorious weather to boot). For anyone who missed out on the offer back then, you’ll be glad to know that it’s now returned to Currys PC World’s eBay store.

Trusted Reviews
Philips 55OLED705 Ambilight TV back at its lowest price

Philips 55OLED705 Ambilight TV back at its lowest price

  • Currys PC World
  • Save £80
  • Now £899
View Deal

Typically, the cheapest RRP for OLEDs these days is around the £999 mark, which is still pretty hefty for most people’s pockets. To see an OLED go below the £900 however is extremely rare, so if you have been planning to make the jump to a bright, OLED set then this is a great time to do so.

Unlike standard UHD TVs, OLED sets utilise self-lighting pixels – allowing for a more accurate display of colours according to what content creators originally had in mind. Because OLED panels don’t constantly emit a source of light like UHD TVs, they are also able to achieve ‘perfect blacks’, offering up an unparalleled level of contrast in the process.

You might like…

Calling all students, Lenovo’s affordable 2-in-1 laptop just got even cheaper

Calling all students, Lenovo’s affordable 2-in-1 laptop just got even cheaper

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Apple Watch 3 Bargain: Get an Apple Watch for just £109.99

Apple Watch 3 Bargain: Get an Apple Watch for just £109.99

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
AO’s secret discount on the Xiaomi Mi 11 is almost too good to be true

AO’s secret discount on the Xiaomi Mi 11 is almost too good to be true

Thomas Deehan 6 days ago
Wake up to your favourite music with this Google Nest Mini deal

Wake up to your favourite music with this Google Nest Mini deal

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Apple AirTag just received its first major discount with this phenomenal deal

Apple AirTag just received its first major discount with this phenomenal deal

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Apple AirPods Pro hit with another unmissable price slash

Apple AirPods Pro hit with another unmissable price slash

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago

While OLED technology is worth the punt in itself, this particular set also comes with Philips’ very own Amilight technology – which uses an array of colourful lights on the back of the TV to create an aura effect that matches the colour of what’s happening on screen.

As you can see from the images included on the product page, Ambilight can truly add a whole other layer of atmosphere to your viewing, particularly in a darkened room.

Trusted Reviews
Philips 55OLED705 Ambilight TV back at its lowest price

Philips 55OLED705 Ambilight TV back at its lowest price

  • Currys PC World
  • Save £80
  • Now £899
View Deal

The 55OLED705 also runs the Android TV operating system, which is renowned for being smartphone friendly. If you want to share some content from your phone on the big screen, then it’s a simple case of casting said content in just a few short taps.

While it might be too late to make good use of the 55OLED705 for the Euros, there’s still plenty to play for in the Premier League, and what better way to enjoy the upcoming matches than with your very own OLED TV?

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.