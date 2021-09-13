Make the most of the Premier League with this superb OLED TV offer

The affordable Philips Ambilight 55OLED705 has plummeted once again to the far more tempting price of just £899 – making one of the best OLED deals you can find right now.

If you have a sense of déjà vu then don’t worry – you’re not the only one. This fantastic deal has appeared once before, previously tied in with the Euros (and the glorious weather to boot). For anyone who missed out on the offer back then, you’ll be glad to know that it’s now returned to Currys PC World’s eBay store.

Philips 55OLED705 Ambilight TV back at its lowest price Currys PC World

Save £80

Now £899 View Deal

Typically, the cheapest RRP for OLEDs these days is around the £999 mark, which is still pretty hefty for most people’s pockets. To see an OLED go below the £900 however is extremely rare, so if you have been planning to make the jump to a bright, OLED set then this is a great time to do so.

Unlike standard UHD TVs, OLED sets utilise self-lighting pixels – allowing for a more accurate display of colours according to what content creators originally had in mind. Because OLED panels don’t constantly emit a source of light like UHD TVs, they are also able to achieve ‘perfect blacks’, offering up an unparalleled level of contrast in the process.

While OLED technology is worth the punt in itself, this particular set also comes with Philips’ very own Amilight technology – which uses an array of colourful lights on the back of the TV to create an aura effect that matches the colour of what’s happening on screen.

As you can see from the images included on the product page, Ambilight can truly add a whole other layer of atmosphere to your viewing, particularly in a darkened room.

Philips 55OLED705 Ambilight TV back at its lowest price Currys PC World

Save £80

Now £899 View Deal

The 55OLED705 also runs the Android TV operating system, which is renowned for being smartphone friendly. If you want to share some content from your phone on the big screen, then it’s a simple case of casting said content in just a few short taps.

While it might be too late to make good use of the 55OLED705 for the Euros, there’s still plenty to play for in the Premier League, and what better way to enjoy the upcoming matches than with your very own OLED TV?