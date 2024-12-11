Make tasty meals in tiny kitchens with this outstanding Ninja air fryer deal

Amazon is offering a great deal on the deceptively compact Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro 6.2L air fryer.

The deal secures you a sizeable 41% saving on the Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro, bringing the price down from £169.99 to just £99.99.

This is being listed as a ‘Limited time deal’, which means it’s unlikely to stick around for long. Needless to say, we don’t see this much money chopped off the price of Ninja air fryers very often.

The Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro is a surprisingly compact air fryer that wears its 6.2L cooking compartment extremely lightly. Our trusted contributor Reece Bithrey reviewed this one for us, and was extremely impressed to the tune of a 4.5 out of 5 score.

“The Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro 6.2L AF180UK is an excellent mid-sized air fryer with sleek looks and speedy, consistent cooking,” he concluded.

Reece appreciated the fact that the Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro was slightly smaller than the competition, despite offering a relatively capacious 6.2L capacity. It features a relatively compact footprint of 280mm x 360mm, while a height of 305mm means that it should fit under most low cupboards and shelves.

Besides its sleek looks, Reece pointed to the Ninja’s speedy, consistent cooking. Whatever Reece cooked in the Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro – be it chicken, fish, chips or steak – turned out to be excellent, and ready in super-quick time.

He also praised the air fryer’s simplicity of operation, with a classic Ninja control panel offering intuitive, distinct physical controls for all main functions. You can Air Fry, Roast, Max Crisp, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate with a single button press, meaning no troublesome touchscreens of labyrinthine menus.

“If you want a zippy air fryer that nails the basics, this is one to go for,” Reece concluded.