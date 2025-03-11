The best MacBook Pro for most people is now even cheaper

Our favourite MacBook Pro has just seen its price plummet over at Amazon, making it an even better buy than before.

I’ll fully admit that when it comes to buying MacBooks these days, things can get quite confusing. With different generations of Apple silicon chips available, it’s tricky to get a handle on how they compare, let alone deciding whether to opt for the more portable MacBook Air or the super charged MacBook Pro.

As it stands, we recommend the MacBook Pro M4 as the best Macbook for most people, and right now the 14-inch M4-toting MacBook has seen its price crash from £1599 to just £1434. That’s a massive £165 saving to be had, which could then be used to pick up some accessories, like a pair of AirPods.

With the MacBook Air M4 set to drop tomorrow, March 12th, you might be wondering if it’s worth simply waiting for that option instead, but I’d argue that if you have the cash, it’s worth plumping for the MacBook Pro M4 for all the extra features you’ll get on top.

For starters, you’re getting more ports out of the gate. Instead of just the two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a MagSafe charger on the Air, with the Pro you’re getting three Thunderbolt 4s, a HDMI slot and an SD card slot, alongside the aforementioned charging port.

That’s a great selection to have, and it makes the MacBook Pro ready to use with external monitors, keyboards and more, all without needing to bring a dongle into the mix. Plus, for any amateur or professional photographers out there, the benefits of having a built-in SD card slot won’t be lost on you.

There’s more storage to boot, with a 512GB SSD to play around with on the MacBook Pro, completely overshadowing the 256GB storage on the MacBook Air. The battery also lasts quite a bit longer, and in our testing we were able to get the MacBook Pro to run video playback for 23 hours. It’s perfect for when you’re working from a cafe and a power outlet isn’t always readily available.

Circling back to the star of the show, the M4 chip is truly an incredible feat of Apple’s engineering team, and for the first time you can expect decent gaming performance on the entry-level chip, with Editor Max Parker noting: “This M4 MacBook Pro can run Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider at a stable 30fps and both are perfectly playable.”

For those looking to buy a MacBook Pro for work, gaming and entertainment, this MacBook Pro M4 deal is well worth jumping on.