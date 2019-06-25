You can currently pick up a new Apple MacBook Air from the refreshed 2018 range for less than £1000, thanks to the latest eBay flash sale, when using the PURE20 discount code.

The deal sees you picking up an entry-level Apple MacBook Air 2018 model, which features an Intel Core i5-8210Y processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for just £994 on the official AO eBay shop. That’s a sensational saving when you consider that the current non-offer price of the MacBook Air 2018 on AO’s eBay store is £1069 – which is already actually lower than the £1199 Apple charges for the same MacBook Air model on its site.

In total, this represents a saving of £205 – using the PURE20 code sees the standard AO price fall by £75, which is itself already £130 cheaper than Apple’s own RRP.

For your money, you’ll get one of the new MacBook Airs, which features a detailed 13.3-inch display, packing a resolution of 2560 x 1600, which is a big jump up from the 1440 x 900 resolution of previous models. In addition, the area of the bezel around the screen has been reduced to the point where most of the time you’ll barely notice it’s there, and the whole package weighs just 1.25kg – not bad when you consider that the MacBook Air’s body is mainly composed of recycled aluminium.

Here’s what we said in our review of the MacBook Air 2018:

“If you’ve been waiting patiently for an upgrade to the MacBook Air, then it’s no contest – this is a significant update that hugely improves on the softly-softly iterations we’ve seen over the past few years…

“…If you want a powerful Apple laptop that’s primarily for working, but maybe you can’t justify the cost of shelling out for a MacBook Pro – or, you’re not a creative so you don’t need that extra power – then the MacBook Air 2018 is the device to consider.”

With such a hefty discount applied, you’ll have more than enough set aside to pick up a USB-C dock to expand the connectivity of your MacBook Air. If you’re interested in snapping this bargain up, don’t delay – with such a generous saving, stock is likely to evaporate into thin air.

