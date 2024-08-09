Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best MacBook Air deals for August 2024

If you’re searching for a slick, lightweight ultrabook for working, browsing and streaming, the MacBook Air M3 is an easy choice. It’s also our recommended MacBook for most people, which is why we’ve rounded up all the best MacBook Air deals in one place. 

The MacBook Air is Apple’s slimmest, most affordable laptop, sitting below the flagship MacBook Pro in the brand’s current line-up. However, that doesn’t mean this lightweight laptop doesn’t pack a punch. 

The current model is powered by Apple’s M3 chipset, which delivers fantastic performance for the Air’s size and weight. We found that the laptop was capable of handling photo editing, light video editing and general daily tasks with ease, while the Pro model is better suited to those engaging in professional video editing and 3D work. 

The MacBook Air M3 runs macOS Sonoma and supports plenty of apps and software, both natively and translated for the Apple Silicon platform. 

Best MacBook Air deals right now 

MacBook Air M3 top down

MacBook Air Features

The design is very similar to the MacBook Air M2 introduced earlier this year with four colours available, including Silver, Space Grey, Starlight and Midnight. The keyboard and trackpad are both excellent with the large keys offering a nice click and an even backlight behind them. 

The IPS LED display is sharp, colourful and available in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch. The screen is ideal for streaming content paired with the laptop’s loud, clear speakers, though the lack of OLED means there’s no proper HDR playback available. 

Finally, the Air has an excellent battery life, which will be especially noticeable for those upgrading from an Intel-powered MacBook. Both the 13 and 15-inch models are good for 15 hours of web browsing and 18 hours of video playback, with our own tests matching Apple’s claims. 

If you need a lightweight laptop with strong app support, impressive battery life and a capable chipset, scroll down for all of the best MacBook Air deals available right now.

More MacBook Air deals:

UK MacBook Air offers:

US MacBook Air offers:

