MacBook Air 2020 discounted to £930 in Amazon Prime Day sales

Apple only launched the MacBook Air 2020 a few months ago, yet the ultra-portable laptop has already seen a price cut in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

With the price taking a tumble to £930, this is the cheapest price the MacBook Air 2020 generation has been available for yet. This price is specifically for the Rose Gold model, but the Space Grey and Silver versions have also been reduced to £949.

Prime Day Deal: MacBook Air 2020 for just £930 (original RRP £999)

The MacBook Air 2020 on offer features a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This is the entry-level configuration, but should still be comfortably powerful enough for casual web browsing and video streaming.

We gave the the MacBook Air 2020 a 4 out of 5 rating, with reviewer Max Parker writing in his verdict: “The MacBook Air 2020 is a great laptop. If you’re a student or just someone who want a thin and light Mac that can be had for under a grand, then I don’t think you’ll be disappointed in the slightest.”

We were most impressed by the keyboard, which has made the jump from the controversial Butterfly switches to the much-improved scissor-switches. This allows for deeper key presses, resulting in a significantly superior typing experience.

The 13.3-inch LED display is also very impressive, seeing a pin-sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution which gives the likes of Netflix and YouTube a welcome boost.

And while the design has yet to be refreshed, it still holds up. In fact, we reckon the MacBook Air remains ones of the best looking laptops that you can buy.

