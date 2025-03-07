You can finally buy a Mac Studio that doesn’t cost a fortune

If you’ve been tempted to pick up a high-powered Mac but have been put off by Apple’s typically high price tags, here’s your chance to score a win.

The once flagship but still super powerful Mac Studio M1 Ultra can now be bought for just £1995 refurbished and in excellent condition. For context, this Apple desktop would have set you back £3999 when it first launched, so being able to nab it for just under half that price is incredible.

While it might be tempting to hold out for the upcoming Mac Studio M3 Ultra that launches on March 12th, bear in mind that that mighty computer starts at an eye-watering £4199. Simply put, if you want a high-powered Mac Studio that doesn’t break the bank then this offer from Hoxton Macs is the way to go.

Even though the M1 series of CPUs are a few years behind us now, Apple’s silicon chips have aged incredibly well, but that sentiment is even more fitting for the M1 Ultra given just how far ahead of the competition that processor was when it first debuted.

While we didn’t get a chance to review this exact specification, we did test the lesser powered Mac Studio M1 Max, with Editor Max Parker writing: “in the Standard PugetBench for Premiere Pro benchmark (version 0.98) – a high-performance synthetic benchmark that gives a general view of editing, encoding and exporting speeds – the Mac Studio scored 626 – putting it above the Razer Blade 16 (i9-13950HX, RTX 4090) which scored 601.”

It’s worth noting that with the M1 Ultra essentially being two M1 Max chips fused together, the performance here should far exceed our testing unit, providing phenomenal speeds when it comes to animating and video editing.

Working alongside the chip is a hefty 64GB memory, a 48-core GPU and a massive 1TB SSD for storing all of your key files locally.

This high level of quality also extends to the port selection, with six Thunderbolt 4 ports (two on the front and four on the back), slots for an SD Card and HDMI cable, two USB-A ports, Ethernet and a 3.5mm headphone jack for good measure. It’s highly unlikely that you’ll need to bring a dongle into the mix.

While the Mac Mini M4 is still a better buy for students who just need an affordable and capable Mac desktop, the Mac Studio M1 Ultra is now a bargain buy for professionals who want tons of power without breaking the bank.