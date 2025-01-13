Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The small but mighty M2 Mac Mini is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

All Apple fans know that big price drops are few and far between, so this saving on the 2023 Mac Mini should not be missed.

Considering its price at launch was £649, the Mac Mini M2 is currently seeing an unbelievable price drop and is retailing for just £399.99 on Amazon. Not only is this a huge saving but it’s also the lowest we’ve ever seen the computer go for on the retailer. 

Not only is the Mac Mini M2 just £399.99, which is a massive £100 off its usual price, but this is also the lowest we’ve ever seen the computer go for on Amazon.

Running on Apple’s M2 processor, the Mac Mini is a seriously powerful yet equally compact desktop computer that makes anything from working to video editing and gaming feel seamless.

Despite not being the latest Mac Mini available, the M2 processor still enables the running of Apple’s AI toolkit. Coined Apple Intelligence, the software is packed with AI-powered features including Writing Tools, Image Playground for generating your own designs with just a few prompts, and a greatly improved Siri.

Its square design that measures just 7.5-inches by 7.5-inches means the Mac Mini is ideal for anyone who works at a desktop but doesn’t have enough space to support a traditional iMac. Just remember you will need to supply your own display, keyboard and mouse. 

Although it’s undoubtedly small, you’ll find heaps of connectivity ports including an HDMI, two USB-A, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports plus an Ethernet line and a headphone jack too. 

With the built-in Mac App Store, you’ll find over 15,000 apps and plug-ins that are optimised especially for the M2 processor such as Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud.

Overall we gave the Mac Mini (2023) a 4.5-star rating with Editor Max Parker advising you should buy the desktop if “you work a lot from home, and already have a monitor, this is a smarter choice than plumping for a laptop.”

If you need a powerful desktop computer but lack space and also don’t want to splurge on pricy models, then this deal on the Mac Mini M2 is a fantastic choice.

