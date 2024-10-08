Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Luxury Nespresso coffee can now be had on a budget

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

If you love coffee but don’t have time in the morning to brew a proper cup, then this Nespresso coffee machine deal is well worth nabbing.

As part of the ongoing Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon has just slashed the price of the premium Nespresso Creatista Plus to only £265.05, down from its original RRP of £479.95.

While there are cheaper Nespresso machines out there, this is the one to get if you want a truly luxurious cup of coffee in the morning, thanks to all of the additional features it brings with it to help it stand out from the pack.

We haven’t reviewed this model, but we have reviewed the model below, the Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno. The principle is the same for both machines.

For regular coffee, the Creatista Plus takes original Nespresso capsules and can give you espresso, ristretto and lungo coffee. For milk, there’s a milk frothing wand and jug. While the coffee machine takes care of milk frothing itself, the jug means that you get to pour the results yourself, just like a barista would.

With the Creatista Uno, there are dedicated buttons for milk frothing; the Creatista Plus ups its game with an LCD menu for drinks.

There are eight texture levels and 11 milk temperature settings to choose from, letting you create the exact style of milk you need whether you want a frothy cappuccino or to pour some cool latte art.

Offering the convenience of capsule coffee with the freedom to free pour automatically crafted milk, this machine really offers the best of both worlds. It would be a great coffee machine at full price, but with this bargain, it’s a deal that can’t be missed.

