Luxurious Eve mattresses are now on clearance

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade to a premium mattress without the high-end price tag thanks to this unbelievable stock clearance sale on the official Eve website.

You can get the Original Mattress from Eve in a variety of sizes, with up to a whopping 60% off. Naturally the cheapest available is a UK Single which is just £180, while a UK Double is just £259. 

Considering the usual price is £449 and £649 respectively, we seriously recommend snapping one up before they all sell out.

At 24cm deep with three layers of next-generation foam, the Original Mattress offers a luxurious sleep experience. Eve says its medium-firm support alongside the light cushioned feel is the “sweet spot” for all sleep positions, which helps keep your spine aligned and eases any pressure.

If you’ve had a memory foam mattress before but found it became too hot overnight then you needn’t worry with the Original Eve as its comfort layer is 30 times more breathable than traditional memory foam. Not only that but the mattress features “tiny, bubble-like cells” which keep it cool even during humid summer nights. 

The top panel of the mattress can also be unzipped and popped straight into a washing machine for easy cleaning and maintenance. 

For extra peace of mind, Eve gives all of its mattresses a generous 10-year warranty which covers any issues with materials or manufacture and reasonable splits and cracks in the mattress. 

Although we haven’t tested the Original Eve mattress ourselves, it currently boasts an impressive 4.5-star rating which is based on over 250 customer reviews on Eve’s official website. 

Whether you’ve had your mattress for years and it’s starting to lose its shape or you’re just sick of sleeping uncomfortably, this Eve stock clearance mattress is worth snapping up. With a saving of up to 60% to be had, you simply can’t go wrong.

