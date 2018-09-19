Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. PlayStation Classic

If it isn’t the talking point of the day (outside of world news of course). Sony has decided to capitalise on the retro success of Nintendo’s NES Mini and SNES Mini consoles by releasing its own plug-in-and-play system known as the PlayStation Classic. 20 games are said to be bundled with the console but so far we’ve only been graced with the knowledge of five: Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash!, Ride Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arm. What better way to relive some classic games from the past than by paying the lowest price possible, which as it happens, comes courtesy of Base.

2. Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

As someone who’s addicted to noise cancellation (I think it’s the only way I can get any work done anymore), its usefulness cannot be understated. While Sony’s WH-1000XM3 takes the cake for having some of the best noise cancelling features on the market, its £329.99 price point is sure to deter those with lighter wallets, but did you know that its predecessor can be had for just £259.55 (that’s a reduction of £70.45!).

3. Logik’s L32SBT17 2.0 Soundbar with Three Months of Deezer Premium

As TVs get slimmer, the need for dedicated soundbars only seems to grow. Of course, the path to a better sound experience doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, nor should it. Logik’s L32SBT17 2.0 Soundbar, which currently has a four-star rating on Currys, had dropped to just £24. To sweeten the deal even further, the soundbar comes with three months of Deezer Premium which in itself would cost £29.97. You don’t have to do the maths to know that this is a banging deal.

4. Hisense 50 inch Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

If you’ve been swayed the incredible soundbar deal above, then why not pair it with a brand new 50 inch 4K HDR-ready TV? Sounds expensive you say? Well it wouldn’t be featured here if it was. No, this new Hisense TV will only set you back £379, a ridiculously good price by any measure.

