Save 50% on this Now TV Smart Stick with three month Sky Sports pass bundle – available until midnight tomorrow.

Usually valued at £99.99, you can pick up this Now TV Smart Stick bundle with three months of Sky Sports included for half the price with the help of Currys PC World.

Now TV Smart Stick and Sky Sports Bundle NOW TV Smart Stick with 3 Month Sports Pass (Use Code: TDDNOWTV50) Pick up the Now TV Smart Stick to enjoy the ease of streaming all from one straight forward interface and get three months of Sky Sports on top, allowing you to spectate across 11 living sporting channels.

Simply quote the discount code TDDNOWTV50 at the checkout to redeem your grand saving and you’ll pay just £49.99. Considering Sky Sports alone costs £33.99 for just one month, not to mention the Smart Stick has an RRP of £24.99, this is a great value bundle that essentially gets you three months of Sky Sports for just £25.

Bringing you the ease of accessing Now TV’s extensive streaming library, all from the comfort of your sofa, the Smart Stick simply needs to be plugged into the back of your TV and connected to the Wi-Fi for it to work. From there, you can search through a ton of TV shows, films and sporting events as long as you have the appropriate subscription to coincide.

The Now TV Smart Stick also brings other favourite on demand apps in one convenient place, giving your standard TV all the capabilities of a smart TV without the need to upgrade. Including the likes of All4, iPlayer, as well as competitors like Netflix and access to YouTube, too, this easy to use interface makes spending an afternoon bingeing your next fix even more straight forward.

Better still, you can use voice commands with the remote control in order to find exactly what you want without having to waste time flicking through.

Partner that with sporting fanatics, you can be match-side for all the upcoming games coming up with February playing host to a number of Premier League football matches, including Tottenham taking on Manchester City this coming Sunday.

Now TV Smart Stick and Sky Sports Bundle NOW TV Smart Stick with 3 Month Sports Pass (Use Code: TDDNOWTV50) Pick up the Now TV Smart Stick to enjoy the ease of streaming all from one straight forward interface and get three months of Sky Sports on top, allowing you to spectate across 11 living sporting channels.

For the night owls, you’ll also be able to watch the NFL Super Bowl, which is sure to offer something for everyone, even those who don’t peg themselves as sporting fans with huge commercials and half-time performances expected for another year.

With some incredible moments sure to take place across a wide range of sports in the next three months, make the most of the 50% off discount code TDDNOWTV50 before it expires at midnight on 31 January on this Now TV Smart Stick and three month Sky Sports pass.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…