Love books? There’s £60 off the Kindle Oasis this Black Friday

Amazon’s slashed the price of its top-end Kindle Oasis e-reader this Black Friday, making it an absolute steal for any avid book fan.

The deal’s live now and let’s you nab one of the top notch Kindles for a modest £169.99. That’s a massive 26% discount on the Kindle Oasis’ regular £229.99 RRP.

The current generation Kindle Oasis was released in 2019, and is one of the most expensive options on the market. But for the money you get a wonderfully large e-ink screen, physical page turning buttons, lengthy battery life and a wealth of other goodies, plus access to Amazon’s stellar eBook Kindle library.

Water resistance and an ergonomic design even let you use it safely in the bath, though you’ll want to avoid actually submerging it. The custom “warmth” screen setting is a final perk that tweaks the display’s settings to make it more comfortable to use in low light conditions, like reading in bed.

The only issue we had with the device was it’s hefty upfront price, which thanks to this Black Friday deal, isn’t a problem anymore.

