Looking for an unlimited data 5G plan? Nab it with this awesome Black Friday deal

Looking to make the jump to 5G? Then you’ll want to check out Three’s latest 5G sim-only Black Friday deal.

The deal lets you nab a 5G sim with unlimited data, calls and texts for a modest £17 per month, which is an absolute steal. Most of the deals we see ask for at least £20 per month, by comparison.

Buy Now: Three Unlimited Data 5G (Sim only)

For those out of the know 5G is an awesome new networking technology that’s rapidly being rolled out across the UK. It offers exponentially faster data speeds than the older 4G network. The gigabit-per-second speeds let you do things like stream 4K Netflix, download entire movie series in seconds and stream triple A games on services like Stadia. All things well beyond 4G’s more limited capabilities.

If you nab the sim make sure you have a phone that supports 5G. Older phones won’t support 5G networks because their modems aren’t compatible with it.

A select, but growing number of phones, released within the last two years are 5G ready. If your handset’s any older than that it 100% won’t support 5G. If it’s fairly new and you’re in doubt you should check your phone’s specs on its company’s website.

If you’re looking to get a 5G phone alongside a new sim card you can see Trusted Reviews picks of the best in our Best 5G Phones guide. Every phone on the list has been thoroughly tested by one of our tech experts.

The 5G sim deal is one of many cracking discounts to be had this Black Friday. Make sure to bookmark and keep checking Trusted Reviews’ Best Black Friday Deals hub, where our team of experts will be dropping the latest and greatest discounts they spot all the way through to Cyber Monday.

Buy Now: Three Unlimited Data 5G (Sim only)