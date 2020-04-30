Constantly fluctuating in price, the Sony WF-1000XMB noise cancelling true wireless earbuds have fallen to their lowest ever rate.

As one of Sony’s earlier attempts at noise cancelling true wireless earbuds, it’s not surprising that the Sony WF-1000XMB have dropped even more in price, considering successors like the Sony WF-100XM3 are now kicking around.

With an RRP of £200 at release, the WF-1000XMB can now be considered a solid budget pair of true wireless with noise cancelling capabilities, and one of the best options out there for only £64.99.

When it comes to true wireless earbuds with dedicated noise cancelling, you’ll be stumped to find anything below the £150 mark, let alone sub-£100. For those who are looking to save money but still receive a solid amount of features, this is a deal not to be missed with the Sony WF-1000XMB offering a fantastic entry-level tech into the world of noise cancellation.

Of course, having been released back in 2017, the WF-1000XMB are a fairly stripped back pair in comparison to the kinds of high-end gear you can purchase nowadays, but they’re still certainly a great first pair to start out with. In terms of noise cancellation, the Sony WF-1000XMB offer three different modes, allowing you to completely block out ambient noise, allow some background noise in, or opt to just hear voices – ideal for office settings.

All this can be controlled via the Headphones Connect app on your smartphone, able to shift between different modes as well as tailoring other settings to your needs. This includes choosing between prioritising connectivity stability or audio quality.

Adaptive Sound Controls also mean your Sony WF-1000XMB can automatically adjust sound depending on what you’re doing, utilising the gyroscope in your connected handset to determine whether you’re working out, walking near a busy road, or something else entirely. It’ll then switch between Staying, Walking, Running and Transport settings.

Nowadays the battery life is a bit lacklustre, holding up to three hours in a single charge, and an additional nine hours held in the charging case. However, three years on they’re still not a bad set as an entry into the world of true wireless and noise cancelling technology, especially at the ripe old price of £64.99 – while stocks last that is.

