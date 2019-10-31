Get a four pack of the brand new Tile Pro range and Amazon will throw in a free 3rd gen Echo Dot for your troubles, saving you a swish £49.99.

Lucky for you we’re always keeping track of the best deals, with or without a Tile or two to help us out, and we think this bundle deal from Amazon is very worthy of your attention.

Best Echo Dot and Tile Pro Bundle Tile Pro (2020) - 4 Pack + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle A great bundle for keeping track of your devices, get the brand new premium Tile Pro Bluetooth tracker, as well as the popular, much-loved Echo Dot to ensure a seamless running of your household.

Throwing together two nifty gadgets that are sure to make the general running of your household far more seamless, pick up the Echo Dot smart speaker and a four pack of the brand new Tile Pro tracking devices and save a decent £49.99 when buying together, usually retailing at £139.98.

Never be caught short as you head out the door again with everything you need to keep a lock down on where your possessions are. From keys to laptops, tablets and even your actual bag, Tile seeks to ensure you can always find everything you need right when you need it, especially in those times of desperation when you need to rush out the door.

Buy: Echo Dot and Tile Pro 4 Pack Bundle Now £89.99 (save £49.99)

Able to connect via Bluetooth to your smartphone, attach your Tile to any given device or possession you want to ensure you can always place, and utilise the app to send out a signal when you’ve misplaced said item. The Tile will then make a noise if it’s in range, allowing you to find what you’re looking for.

With the Tile Pro – the latest generation of the company’s tracker devices – you can enjoy an impressive range of up to 400ft, and even reverse find your phone by pressing the Tile Button to ring your phone.

Available in a sleek heavy-duty, more durable design, too, the Tile Pro sits a lot bigger than its other Tile siblings, measuring at 42 x 42 x 6.5mm in comparison to the Tile Mate’s 35 x 35 x 6.2mm dimensions.

The new Tile Pro is also said to pack the biggest sound, ensuring you hear its alerts when trying to sniff out your misplaced gadgets. It’s also water resistant, allowing it to take a splash or two. Its CR2032 battery cell means you aren’t likely to need to replace it for at least one year with replacement being an easy process you can do yourself.

Throw into the mix the trusty Echo Dot, Amazon’s AI assistant Alexa is here to help, allowing you to use this compact smart speaker in whatever way you please, from asking for the weather report, setting reminders, and playing music.

A great pair for keeping track (quite literally) of your household, this is an amazing value bundle featuring two of the best devices out there, now with a £49.99 discount.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

