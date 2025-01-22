Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Logitech’s super slim Bluetooth keyboard now has a minuscule price to match

Jon Mundy

The brilliantly compact Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s Bluetooth keyboard now has a correspondingly tiny price tag.

Amazon is selling the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard for the negligible price of £28.98 right now, which is a 36% saving on its £44.99 RRP. That’s a whole chunk of change taken off a price point that we already considered to be pretty reasonable.

Save 36% on the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s mini keyboard

The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s mini keyboard is available at a 36% discount.

We got trusted contributor and all-round PC expert Reece Bithrey to cover this one for us at launch, and he was mightily impressed. In his 4-star review, Reece called the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s “a solid wireless keyboard for office use”.

As well as its “funky looks”, Reece praised the keyboard’s “Comfortable and quiet typing experience”, its “great connectivity”, and its “powerful software”.

That all requires a little unpacking. The design, for starters, comes down to an incredibly small size and playful round keys. It also comes in three colours, one of which is a particularly vibrant shade of pink (which is also part of this deal).

Those scissor-actuated keys provide solid tactility and a nice quiet action. Great connectivity is supplied by the ability to switch between connected devices over Bluetooth almost instantly.

On the software front, Logi Options+ is a powerful suite of software that lets you assign functions to the function row of keys and select between paired devices with the Easy Switch function, as well as offering a bunch of real-world macros to play with.

Battery life is decent too, with a single pair of AAA batteries lasting up to 36 months.

Indeed, so impressed were we with the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard at its launch price, we named it our pick for the Best mini wireless keyboard in our last round-up.

It’s a great pick, especially for those who need a keyboard that can be carried between devices and locations, perhaps even including a living room couch.

