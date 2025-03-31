This ergonomic mouse is nearly half price in the Amazon Spring Sale

Logitech’s MX Vertical mouse has seen 45% slashed off its price on the final day of Amazon’s big Spring Sale. That’s a huge £49.79 discount when you shop before the end of the day.

The Logitech MX Vertical mouse would typically cost you £109.99. However, shop today and you’ll pay just £60.20, which is where you’ll see that £49.79 discount. This is by far the cheapest we’ve seen the mouse fall in price since Prime Day last summer, making today the perfect time to swipe it up for less.

The Logitech MX Vertical mouse is has dropped to £60.20 The Logitech MX Vertical mouse is has plummeted down to £60.20 for a limited-time only. Head to Amazon today to save 45% compared to this Bluetooth mouse’s £109.99 RRP. Amazon

You can also pick the mouse up on Amazon US if you’re reading this from the US, resulting in an 18% discount on the mouse. This offer takes the $99.99 mouse and knocks it down to just $81.99 for a limited-time only.

The MX Vertical is a Bluetooth mouse by Logitech.

The vertical shape of the mouse is designed to be ergonomic by creating a natural handshake position. This helps by reducing muscular activity by 10% without any loss in performance compared with a more standard mouse design. It also sits at a 57-degree angle designed to reduce the pressure on your wrist, with 88% of ergonomics professionals recommending the MX Vertical, according to Logitech’s own claims.

Aside from its ergonomic design, this mouse is fitted with a 4000 DPI optical mouse sensor that requires 4x less hand movements compared to a 1000 DPI mouse and includes adjustable DPI speed and accuracy.

Easy-Switch allows you to switch between up to three devices at a time with the tap of a button or by moving the cursor across to the next screen using Logitech’s Flow feature.

The battery can last up to four months at a time, giving you months between each charge. The mouse also supports fast charging, meaning if you get caught off guard by an empty battery you can get a three hour boost from as little as one minute of charging.

