This Logitech MX 2S mouse deal is a bargain boost for productivity

Let’s face it, using a trackpad never feels quite as seamless as using a proper mouse to get your work done, which is why this deal from Logitech is a must-have bargain for giving your productivity a shot in the arm.

Speaking from experience, I always feel as if I’m moving at about half of the pace I should be when using a laptop’s built-in trackpad. It never feels quite as intuitive as using a dedicated mouse, which is why I switched over to a Logitech mouse several years ago and haven’t looked back since.

This particular mouse, the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S, has just dropped to only £25.49 on Amazon. Given that the device in question had an original starting price of £84.99, that’s one heck of a price drop and an instant bargain.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S price crash When it first launched, the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S when for a fairly high £84.99, but being able to nab it now for just £25.49 makes it an easy bargain for boosting your productivity. Amazon

Previously £84.99

Now just £25.49 View Deal

Even though it now boasts an incredibly affordable price tag, I think you’ll be quite surprised by all of the things that the MX Anywhere 2S can actually do. Right off the bat you’ve got a slim design that not only makes the mouse portable, but also allows it to perfectly suit the positioning of your hand while you work. You’ve got a dedicated scroll wheel, tactile clicks on either side plus buttons where the thumb naturally rests to go back and forth between pages on your browser.

The mouse itself is completely wireless, but it also has the ability to connect to up to three devices over Bluetooth, so if you need to jump between a tablet and a laptop quickly, this mouse can do exactly that.

The MX 2S features a built-in battery cell so you don’t need to worry about running around looking for a AA-battery. Just plug it in to a nearby power outlet and you’ll nab a full day of use in only three minutes. In fact, a full charge should allow you to use the mouse for up to 70-days at a time, which is perfect for keeping your workflow going.

While we haven’t reviewed this mouse ourselves, the MX 2S does have a high 4.3-star customer rating on Amazon based on 515 reviews. One verified customer wrote: “this is obviously no gaming mouse but if you are an office worker who doesn’t want to use the rubbish office mice or laptop trackpad, then this is a substantial improvement and an essential device”

Prior to this deal, the MX 2S was selling for around the £50 mark, but there’s no telling how long it’ll be this affordable for, so if you do want to make use of it then I don’t recommend waiting around.