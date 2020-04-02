We might be living in dark times, but the perfect antidote to that is some banging pop music. Thankfully Dua Lipa’s sophomore album is a certified masterpiece and with this Amazon Music Unlimited deal, you can listen to it for free.

Amazon Music Unlimited is the shopping giant’s rival to services like Spotify and Apple Music, giving you unlimited access to loads and loads of songs for a monthly fee. However, with this deal you can ditch that cost completely for 90 days.

Considering you’ll likely be spending a lot of time at home over the next few months, this deal is excellent at giving you all the music you could possibly want.

Once you get your sub set up, we’d suggest a listen to Dua Lipa’s second album Future Nostalgia, which might well end up being one of the finest pop albums of the year. We expected a lot after her impressive debut, however things are taken to the next level this time around. You’ve probably heard ‘Don’t Start Now’ being played countless times per hour on the radio and there’s every chance ‘Break My Heart’ will be this summer’s anthem for staying inside.

Music Unlimited works very much like Spotify in that it offers apps for many platforms (iOS, Android) along with a web player and offline downloads. There’s also added functionality if you’ve got an Amazon Echo smart speaker as you can ask the digital assistant to play specific songs even if you just know a few of the lyrics. There’s also support for Sonos systems, meaning you can get music throughout your house if you’ve got the relevant setup.

This offer is available to new subscribers only and if you don’t cancel before the free months are up you’ll be charged £7.00 per month. That’s still cheaper than the £9.99 charged by Spotify and Apple.

