For a limited time, pick up the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal for only £89

Save your pennies with a decent £10.99 off the highly rated DJI Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone gimbal.

Already more affordable than its predecessor at launch, any discount on the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal just makes it even more of a steal, having been awarded a 9 out 10 rating from Trusted Reviews.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Deal DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Partnered with the DJI Mimo smartphone app, this gimbal offers one of the most professional means for capturing video footage on your handset. Able to house a device up to 7-inches with its 3-axis stabilisation, use ActiveTrack, Timelapse and Slow-mo modes, plus much more.

With an original price point of £99.99, Amazon has ensured the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone gimbal slips a little further under the £100 mark, now available for just £89.

Offering the best way to capture video footage with your smartphone, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is a swish bit of kit that can net you more professional looking video content.

While it may simply appear like a glorified selfie stick, this smartphone gimbal is a lot more than that. Securely cradling your smartphone in its grip, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 offers image stabilisation with the ability to house handsets up to 7-inches in size with its 3-axis stabilisation.

Complete with the DJI Mimo app, this is what sets this gimbal apart from the rest, connecting to your smartphone via Bluetooth to achieve smooth transitions and tracking shots worthy of a place on the big screen. Alongside ActiveTrack, you can also shoot exceptional timelapses, hyperlapses and slow-mo footage, able to easily set-up via the app.

It’s also worth noting that, due to its updated design, the Mobile 3 is the first gimbal produced by DJI that can be folded, meaning that it’ll take up even less space in your backpack – perfect for when you’re out on your travels.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Deal DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Partnered with the DJI Mimo smartphone app, this gimbal offers one of the most professional means for capturing video footage on your handset. Able to house a device up to 7-inches with its 3-axis stabilisation, use ActiveTrack, Timelapse and Slow-mo modes, plus much more.

Succinctly put in our review: “If you’re looking for an affordable way to create pro-looking videos for social media or your digital holiday albums, then you should certainly buy the Osmo Mobile 3. It mixes excellent stabilisation, a feature-packed app, a handy new folding design and superb battery life.”

Saving you just over 10%, this is a limited time offer from Amazon, likely to shoot back to its RRP fairly soon if the nature of Amazon’s fluctuating prices are anything to go by. For keen smartphone videographers then, the time to pick up the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is definitely now at its reduced £89 price point.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…