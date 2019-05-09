Limited Time Deal: 6 Months of Xbox Live for just £17.99, with 1000 Free Apex Legends Coins

Gamers rejoice, Amazon has dropped a stonking deal for a limited time only, getting you 1000 Free Apex Legends coins with the already discounted six month Xbox Live pass.

Most gamers nowadays know that having an online pass is essential to getting the most out of your console. After all, is there a better way to relax than absolutely trouncing a team that’s halfway around the world? I think not.

As a result, any opportunity to add a few more months to your subscription on the cheap is a welcome one. As any Xbox owner knows however, that sweet Xbox Live access doesn’t just grant you the ability to online play, but a whole host of free games each month.

The Games with Gold service is available exclusively to Xbox Live members, granting them up to four free games each month (two that are native to the Xbox One, and two retro titles that have been made backwards compatible).

This month you can bag several bangers, including Outcast: Second Contact, a full-fat remake of the classic Outcast adventure game, featuring updated graphics and expansive alien world for you to explore. If you fancy some multiplayer action instead, then Marooners will be right up your street. Similar to the Mario Party series, Marooners is chocked full of mini-game action that’ll have you shout and screaming, wondering why you invited that friend who always beats you.

Of course, if you’re here for the 1000 free Apex Legends coins then we completely understand. Giving you the chance to spruce up your character with new skins and weapon decals, it’s the perfect opportunity to add some extra flair to your kill streaks.

With so much included in this great Xbox Live bundle, we don’t expect the deal to hang around for much longer. If you want to enjoy six months of online gaming plus Games with Gold, and snatch 1000 free Apex Legends coins for the low price of just £17.99, then you know there’s only one thing to do.

