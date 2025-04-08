:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

If you don’t have a pair of AirPods Pro 2 yet, this phenomenal deal is for you

The outstanding AirPods Pro 2 have long been an essential buy for iPhone users everywhere, but they’re now even more of a bargain.

If there’s one item that I never leave the house without (aside from my iPhone of course), it’s the AirPods Pro 2. Whether I’m listening to a podcast on my commute or trying to minimise the ambient noise of a cafe, they always get the job done without fail, which is why I recommend them to anyone invested in Apple’s ecosystem.

Head on over to Amazon right now and instead of paying £229, you can get a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for the much lower price of only £189. As a little springtime treat for yourself, this is the perfect deal to jump on.

While I’ll fully admit that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are best in class when it comes to noise cancelling, and the Sony WF-1000XM5 have next-level sound quality, I still believe that the AirPods Pro 2 offer the best overall package for iPhone users, largely because of how they interact with the wider Apple ecosystem.

For example, if you’re listening to some music on your iPhone but you decide to pop on a YouTube video on your iPad then the AirPods Pro 2 will automatically transition themselves from the former device to the latter. You don’t even have to connect them to each device before getting started – just set them up on your iPhone and they’ll automatically work with any Apple devices associated with your account.

Of course, when it comes to the core listening experience, the AirPods Pro 2 leave you wanting for very little. Despite their miniature stature, the AirPods Pro present a detailed and layered soundscape that gives every instrument its due, bringing out the best in your favourite songs.

The noise cancelling also does a great job of keeping external sounds at bay so you never have to rewind a podcast to find out what’s been said. The earbuds also have the best transparency mode I’ve ever used, completely without the crackling that tends to pop up on other earbuds.

The battery life could be a tad better but with up to six hours of use on each earbud, and up to 30 hours overall with the charging case included, you’ll have more than enough to get through your next flight. You can also charge via a USB-C cable, or go down the wireless route with either a MagSafe charger or even an Apple Watch charger.

In case you can’t tell, I’ve become a little obsessed with my AirPods Pro 2 so take it from me, if you’ve yet to add a pair to your everyday carry then now’s your chance to get them on the cheap.

