Limited stock of the 30th Anniversary PS5 controller just dropped

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Currys has just received limited stock of the DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition, but you’d better snap one up quick.

The UK high street retailer now has units in of this special edition PS5 controller, selling for the usual £69.99. These things are selling like hot cakes wherever they’re available.

So what’s the big deal here? The DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is functionally identical to the original PS5 DualSense controller. The difference is a new visual palette that mimics the look of the original PlayStation console, with a two-tone grey finish.

You also get a multi-coloured PS logo button, which will be familiar from the iconic boot-up screen on the first PlayStation console, which hit shops in 1995 here in the UK.

This is technically a pre-order, despite the talk of stock, as the DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition won’t be arriving until November 21.

It might not offer any new functionality, but we’re big fans of the PS5 DualSense controller all the same. Our former Gaming Editor Jade King handed out a glowing 4.5 out of 5 review at launch, calling it “a stunning peripheral, and one which introduces features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before.”

That’s a reference to the DualSense controller’s unique Adaptive Triggers, which supply nuanced force feedback to the two analogue shoulder controls. It might not sound like much, but it really adds a layer of immersion to those games that take full advantage of it.

This is also simply a very good controller, with a nice weight and just-so ergonomics. Battery life has been improved over the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller, too, and it’s fully rechargeable using the included USB-C port.

Add in a splash of retro gaming allure, like with this 30th Anniversary Limited Edition, and you’re laughing.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

