Light up your home with this phenomenal Philips Hue deal

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Philips Hue is the best smart light system, as it has the widest range of lights and the best selection of controls. One of the best Hue lights is the Lightstrip, which gives you a huge amount of flexibility from wrapping it around a cupboard to lighting the underside of your kitchen units or sofas.

The Hue Lightstrip usually sells as a single 2m strip, and is then extendible in 1m add-ons up to a maximum of 10m. With this deal, you get the 2m Lightstrip plus a 1m extension for £64.99, a saving of £15.

As with other Hue lights, the Lightstrip is a full light, capable of enough brightness that you won’t need additional lighting. That makes it a great choice for where you want hidden lighting.

As well as temperature changing, where the Lightstrip can move between a cold blue light to a warm yellow one, you can turn the strip any one of 16-million colours, so you can get some cool mood lighting, too.

You can control the Lightstrip with the full range of wireless switches, the Hue app, plus Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. And, you can mix and match it with any other Hue bulbs in the room.

Philips Hue deals of this magnitude tend to be quite rare, so there’s no time to waste if you want to make good use of it.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

