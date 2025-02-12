My favourite PS5 game right now has 40% off for a limited time

Calling all Life is Strange fans, if you’ve been waiting for Max Caulfield’s latest adventure to drop down in price then your patience has been rewarded.

Right now you can get Life is Strange: Double Exposure on PS5 for just £29.95, marking a massive 40% reduction on its original £49.99 RRP. Given that price cuts for Double Exposure have been few and far between, this is a chance to dive into this mind-bending narrative adventure without completely emptying your wallet.

There’s no mention of how long the deal is available for either, so it’s best not to spend any more time waiting in case it jumps back up in price at the blink of an eye.

Now in its fifth mainline entry (sixth if you count The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit), the Life is Strange series has more than made a name for itself as one of the shining examples of narrative driven titles within the video game space.

Even though the series has jumped around quite a bit with different characters and settings, Double Exposure serves as a direct sequel to the original Life is Strange title. The game picks up nearly a decade after the events of the first Life is Strange as protagonist Max Caulfield has just about managed to put the past behind her and secure a position as a teacher of photography at Caledon University.

However, things go awry pretty quickly when Max’s friend and daughter to the university’s dean, Safi Llewellyn-Fayyad, is murdered on the campus. Just as Max is coming to terms with what’s happened, she stumbles across a parallel timeline where Safi was never killed.

It’s then up to Max and the player to figure out why this new timeline exists and whether it holds the clue to who killed Safi. After all, if she can figure out who the culprit is, then maybe she can stop it from happening a second time? There’s a lot to unpack, but needless to say, I’ve been enjoying the game immensely.

Because of how closely connected it is to the first Life is Strange, I would argue that people play that original game before playing this, but long-time fans of the series will absolutely love getting to see how far Max has come, as well as all the references and easter eggs that allude to the original story.

I was more than happy to pay full price for the game at launch but now that it’s plummeted to just £29.95, it’s an easy win for any PS5 gamers out there who want to get lost in a gripping story of friendship and hope.