LG’s next OLED TV could be particularly great for gamers

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Details concerning LG’s next generation of OLED TV sets has seemingly leaked online, and it could be good news for hardcore gamers.

FlatpanelsHD reports that the LC C5 and LG G5 have been certified for sale on South Korea’s Institute of Mechanical, Electrical and Electronic Testing database.

This listing features crude photos of the TV sets, which confirms a lack of any great design innovations. These snaps also seem to confirm that only the LG G5 will be getting the more advanced MLA OLED panel with its superior anti-reflective solution.

Far more interesting are the accompanying spec details for LG’s next flagship TV. It seems to suggest that the LG G5 will pack a 165Hz refresh rate.

The current LG G4 (pictured) and indeed the LG C4 max out at 144Hz, as will the LG C5 if this listing is to be believed. But the LG G5 is due to go above and beyond.

For most gamers eyeing up an LG OLED TV, this won’t be particularly consequential. No games console, even the new PS5 Pro, is pumping out the kind of frame rates that will take advantage of a 165Hz refresh rate. Most games are aiming for 60 fps, with a few exceptions struggling up to 120 fps.

PC gamers, however, have been operating at frame rates in excess of 144fps for some time now, and could certainly take advantage of a 165Hz TV for their living room gaming sessions.

There’s always a chance that this 165Hz listing is a typo, but as the report points out, the LG G5 has achieved a ClearMR score of 10,000 compared to 9,000 on the LG G4 and LG C4.

ClearMR certification is used to help measure and compare motion blur in displays, so this implies that the LG G5 is outputting at a smoother rate than previous models. PC gamers could have their ideal OLED TV in the LG G5.

