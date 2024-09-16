Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG’s latest C4 OLED TV has a bargain price tag

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade to a newly launched smart TV for a steal, thanks to this offer from John Lewis. 

Save £190 and get the LG (OLED42C44LA) 42-inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV for just £889 from John Lewis. 

Get the new LG C4 OLED smart TV for a bargain

Get the new LG C4 OLED smart TV for a bargain

Nab the recently launched LG C4 OLED 42-inch smart TV for just £889 from John Lewis and save a massive £190 off its RRP.

  • John Lewis
  • Was £1079
  • Now £889
View Deal

Running on the new Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 which is designed specifically for OLED technology, the LG C4 OLED provides stunning picture quality regardless of what you’re watching. The new processor also offers 4.5x improved graphics and 1.5x faster AI performance than its predecessor, the Alpha 5 AI.

The LG C4 OLED is fitted with numerous AI Customisation tools allowing you to personalise your TV experience based on your own preferences. For example, there’s the AI Super Upscaling which delivers image enhancement plus AI Acoustic Tuning which adapts the TV’s sound system depending on your space. 

You’ll also find Brightness Control which detects the light levels in your room and balances the LG’s picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals, regardless of what time of day it is. 

Thanks to Brightness Booster, all pictures are lit up for even more clarity with LG promising the C4 OLED is 30% brighter than its predecessor. 

The LG C4 OLED uses the LG webOS platform, allowing you quick and easy access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix and Apple TV Plus. With Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, you can even share your photos, videos and music between devices too.

LG webOS offers five years of updates too so you’ll always have the latest home screen features.

We gave the LG C4 a five-star rating, with our reviewer concluding the TV is “an astonishingly well-conceived high-end OLED TV. It’s a must-audition for hard-core home cinema fans and pernickety gamers alike, as well as those who simply want a great looking telly for everyday use.” 

If you’re looking for a new smart TV that boasts an AI algorithm to automatically enhance picture and sound quality depending on your environment, then this 42-inch LG C4 OLED is perfect for you.

You might like…

The Garmin Venu 3 sale makes it cheaper than Apple Watch 10

The Garmin Venu 3 sale makes it cheaper than Apple Watch 10

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This offer makes the iPhone 16 Pro affordable

This offer makes the iPhone 16 Pro affordable

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The first iPhone 16 deal is here, and it’s a big one

The first iPhone 16 deal is here, and it’s a big one

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now cheaper than the base iPhone 16

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now cheaper than the base iPhone 16

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
GoPro Hero 11 Mini is now a bargain camera for vloggers

GoPro Hero 11 Mini is now a bargain camera for vloggers

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Quick, the Sonos Beam 2 is going cheap again

Quick, the Sonos Beam 2 is going cheap again

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words