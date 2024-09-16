LG’s latest C4 OLED TV has a bargain price tag

Upgrade to a newly launched smart TV for a steal, thanks to this offer from John Lewis.

Save £190 and get the LG (OLED42C44LA) 42-inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV for just £889 from John Lewis.

Running on the new Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 which is designed specifically for OLED technology, the LG C4 OLED provides stunning picture quality regardless of what you’re watching. The new processor also offers 4.5x improved graphics and 1.5x faster AI performance than its predecessor, the Alpha 5 AI.

The LG C4 OLED is fitted with numerous AI Customisation tools allowing you to personalise your TV experience based on your own preferences. For example, there’s the AI Super Upscaling which delivers image enhancement plus AI Acoustic Tuning which adapts the TV’s sound system depending on your space.

You’ll also find Brightness Control which detects the light levels in your room and balances the LG’s picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals, regardless of what time of day it is.

Thanks to Brightness Booster, all pictures are lit up for even more clarity with LG promising the C4 OLED is 30% brighter than its predecessor.

The LG C4 OLED uses the LG webOS platform, allowing you quick and easy access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix and Apple TV Plus. With Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, you can even share your photos, videos and music between devices too.

LG webOS offers five years of updates too so you’ll always have the latest home screen features.

We gave the LG C4 a five-star rating, with our reviewer concluding the TV is “an astonishingly well-conceived high-end OLED TV. It’s a must-audition for hard-core home cinema fans and pernickety gamers alike, as well as those who simply want a great looking telly for everyday use.”

If you’re looking for a new smart TV that boasts an AI algorithm to automatically enhance picture and sound quality depending on your environment, then this 42-inch LG C4 OLED is perfect for you.