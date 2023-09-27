LG’s cinematic 75-inch Mini-LED TV is going cheap

Are you looking for a humungous TV for a cinematic experience in your living room that ticks most of the high-end tech boxes without breaking the bank? Then boy is this your lucky day.

Currys is selling this 75-inch LG Mini LED 4K HDR TV set for just £999. That’s an astonishing saving of £2,300 on the original £3,299 asking price. Say. What?

The set (model number 75QNED916QE) boasts LG’s QNED (Quantum Nano-Emitting Diode) technology, which combines quantum dot with Mini LED backlighting, and also LG’s NanoCell technology. If that sounds like double dutch to you, LG promises it’ll enable viewers to “experience colour that’s out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.”

This model runs on the popular webOS smart TV interface with support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands. It’s also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, enabling you to cast content from iPhone, iPad or Mac. You’ll have access to all of your favourite streaming apps and the entire experience is powered by the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.

From an AV perspective, that 4K resolution is backed by Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HLG and HDR 10 Pro, as well as a 120Hz variable refresh rate support for AMD FreeSync to supercharge and size-up your gaming experiences. There’s also support for HDMI 2.1 for connecting next-gen consoles.

We haven’t recviewed this particular model, but were big fans of the 2021 edition, which this model builds upon. The LG MiniLED QNED91 75 on sale here is a 2022 model, so certainly not the brand newest high-end set on the block, especially with LG shaping up to launch its 2024 sets soon. However a discount of £2,300 ain’t to be overlooked.