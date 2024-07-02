Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG’s B4 OLED TV just got a monumental price cut

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your TV in time for the summer of sport and experience everything from the Olympics to Wimbledon as if you were there.

Save a massive £600 and get the 55-inch LG B4 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV for just £999 from AO. Plus if you’re an AO member you can save an extra £50 and get delivery, installation and existing TV removal for free. 

Save £600 on the 55-inch LG B4 OLED TV

Save £600 on the 55-inch LG B4 OLED TV

Save £600 and get the LG B4 OLED Smart TV for just £999 from AO.

  • AO
  • Was £1599
  • Now £999
View Deal

The 55-inch LG B4 Smart TV boasts lifelike and vivid colours, crisp audio and impressive connectivity, making it an ideal choice for most households.

Thanks to LG’s self-lit OLED panel, the picture is much clearer, brighter and boasts a stunning contrast when compared to LED backlit TVs. The LG B4 is also fitted with Dolby Vision, delivering realistic colour which automatically adjusts the brightness levels depending on the scene. 

With Dolby Atmos technology, audio is spread throughout the room to offer a truly immersive viewing experience, regardless of whether you’re watching the latest action blockbuster, period drama or the Euros final.

The LG B4 is an especially versatile device as it not only supports all types of TV content but it also assists with seamless gaming too. With a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR, gamers can guarantee a smooth and detailed experience, plus auto low latency mode ensures that response times are infinitesimal. 

Not sure what you want to watch? The WebOS interface lets you seamlessly switch between live TV, apps and external devices with minimal delay, so you can quickly find your next favourite series. Download the LG Smart app on your smartphone to conveniently control your TV wherever you are. 

If you’re looking for an impressive home entertainment upgrade but don’t want to pay a premium price then this offer on the LG B4 Smart TV is perfect for you. With £600 off the RRP, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more generous home entertainment deal this summer.

You might like…

I wish I’d seen this Pixel deal before getting an iPhone

I wish I’d seen this Pixel deal before getting an iPhone

Thomas Deehan 37 mins ago
How to get a free trial of Amazon Prime for Prime Day

How to get a free trial of Amazon Prime for Prime Day

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Ninja’s largest air fryer has an even bigger discount

Ninja’s largest air fryer has an even bigger discount

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
This hugely underrated Nintendo Switch game is going cheap

This hugely underrated Nintendo Switch game is going cheap

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
This iPhone 14 Plus deal has already trumped Prime Day

This iPhone 14 Plus deal has already trumped Prime Day

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
You need this discounted Bluetooth speaker for the summer

You need this discounted Bluetooth speaker for the summer

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words