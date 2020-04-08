Save a total of £251 on this 55-inch LG OLED TV by using the discount code PRODUCT5 on Crampton and Moore’s eBay store.

Bring this stunning LG OLED TV down by another £50 – on top of the already reduction – when you quote PRODUCT5 at the checkout.

Don’t be fooled, though. While this still remains a fantastic deal, able to purchase for only £1048, the 55-inch LG TV actually RRPs at £1299, rather than the listings £1999 original price. For full transparency, however, you’ll be saving a total of £251, which, for a big OLED TV, is a real steal.

With OLED in the name, you’re guaranteed to be investing in a truly stunning picture, offering stunning clarity on colours with true inky blacks that pop on screen and present a vivid and authentic display. This is achieved with self-lighting pixels, which allows individual pixels to be switched off at will, creating perfect blacks.

Alongside its OLED panel, the LG B9PLA 55-inch also utilises both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a truly supreme picture and sound, with Dolby Vision providing HDR imaging to ensure true clarity in the details, taken straight out of the cinema.

Of course, with the second generation a7 processor at work behind the scenes, you can expect fantastic 4K upscaling on lower grade resolutions so you always get the best picture, as well as a screen that’s always adapting with its AI algorithm.

This processor also works beautifully in order to provide a great set-up for gaming with a 1ms response time and 13.1ms input lag.

As a smart TV, you can even benefit from controlling your TV with a choice of Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, able to more efficiently pull up exactly what you want to watch, or even use it to control other smart home appliances.

Now down to £1048 when using the discount code PRODUCT5 to shave off a further £50, make the most of this juicy £251 saving on the LG 55-inch OLED, complete with a five year warranty.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…