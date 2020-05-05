Currys PC World has further discounted the stunning LG 55-inch C9 OLED TV, taking a total of £200 off its RRP.

In the market for a top line TV? The Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended LG C9 OLED TV is now down by a further £100, having already been reduced fr0m its original RRP of £1499. With a total of £200 to be saved, you can now buy the LG C9 OLED for just £1299.

When it comes to TVs in this day and age, the LG C9 takes the cake as one of the more premium, all-round sets you can get your hands on. Not convinced? In our verdict, we stated, “This state-of-the-art OLED TV delivers AI enhancements, a comprehensive smart platform, alongside superb pictures and sound.” Need we say more?

Well, we will anyway. Fully loaded with the second generation a9 processor with AI, this is one smart television – and that’s without features like voice control and its fantastic LG webOS interface. Constantly learning as you watch, the AI algorithm adapts picture and sound to suit your environment and the content you’re watching, always seeking out to optimise for the most fulfilling viewing experience. This includes upscaling non-native content to its 4K potential.

Of course, with an OLED screen, you can expect the visuals on the LG C9 to be utterly immersive and impressive, offering shockingly vibrant, authentic colours and a stunning picture at every angle with the Wide Viewing Angle feature. How does it do this? With self-emitting pixels on the backdrop of the perfect black panel, you can indulge in a whole spectrum of diverse, stunning colours, including true inky blacks.

The LG C9 also comes equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, bringing cinematic HDR imaging, as well as audio, to compatible content for scenes cut straight out of the director’s mind.

Cased in a stunning, streamlined design to perfectly assimilate into your home, the LG C9 also comes with minimal cables in order to keep your home and entertainment immaculate.

With £200 now shaved off its RRP, buy the 55-inch LG C9 OLED TV for just £1299 in this Currys PC World saving.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…