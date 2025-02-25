Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG’s 5-star C4 OLED TV is now a fraction of the price

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

LG’s C4 OLED is easily one of the best TVs to buy right now, and it’s just been hit with a seriously tempting discount over at Amazon.

Longtime readers of Trusted Reviews won’t be surprised to know that we highly rate LG’s OLED line of TVs. Over the last few years, the company has sat at the forefront of home entertainment in this sector, moving from strength to strength with each new iteration.

Last year’s LG C4 OLED represented the pinnacle of the company’s expertise, and while the 55-inch version initially went for a hefty £1199, that same set can now be yours for just £980.56 for a limited time.

Get 18% off the 5-star LG C4 OLED TV

This is a rare opportunity to get one of the best OLED TVs on the market for under £1000. There’s no telling how long the deal will last but it’s a must-buy for anyone looking to upgrade.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1199
  • Now just £980.56
View Deal

Take it from someone who’s been covering tech deals for more than half a decade now – it’s rare to see OLED TVs of this quality fall below the £1000 mark, so if you’ve been meaning to upgrade from an inferior set, now’s the perfect chance to pounce.

For those unfamiliar with OLED technology, the format uses self-lighting pixels to produce a far more accurate degree of colouration, alongside true deep blacks that make everything stand out with unbelievable contrast.

It’s the type of screen technology that makes horror films draw you in with their intensity, and action flicks dazzle with vibrant explosions.

In his five-star review for the 65-inch version of the same TV, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote: “its images are incredibly beguiling: colour rich without oversaturation, naturally deep and contrasty, without crushing detail. The more I watched on the C4, the more I wanted to watch. Motion handling is great, and boy, does it shine!”

What complements the viewing experience is LG’s sublime WebOS which, on top of being one of the most stylish TV operating systems on the market, also does a great job of keeping the focus on what you’re currently watching and suggesting titles that you might enjoy as your next obsession.

For the gamers in the room, the C4 also has you covered thanks to all four HDMI inputs being capable of supporting 4K 120Hz sessions. There’s also compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to make screen-tearing a thing of the past.

It’s an epic set but when the LG C4 is available for almost 20% less than its RRP, there’s no excuse not to add it to your living room.

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

