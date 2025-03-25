Amazon’s epic LG OLED TV Spring Sale deal is easy to miss

On the hunt for a high-end OLED TV that brings you tons of features and an epic picture quality? This is the one you want.

With the Amazon Spring Sale now in full effect, the retailer feels like a digital avalanche of deals right now, and while that’s great for consumers overall, it does mean that are plenty of hidden gems that have gone overlooked.

Case in point, you can buy the outstanding LG OLED C4 TV for just £899.98, making for one of its lowest prices yet, down 25% from £1199. The reason why this deal is easy to miss is because it hasn’t been labeled as a ‘Spring Deal’ that’s part of the overarching sale, meaning that it isn’t highlighted on the event’s main page.

The five-star LG C4 TV is at a bargain price This particular offer on the 55-inch LG C4 OLED TV is easy to miss as it hasn’t been marked as one of Amazon’s ‘Spring Deals’, so it hasn’t been given prominence on the retailer’s homepage. Amazon

Was £1199

Now just £899.98 View Deal

Of course, by the sheer fact that we’re now talking about this deal, word is sure to get out soon enough and from my experience, LG OLED deals tend to be the first to go where TV offers are concerned. Part of the reason for this is that in the OLED space, LG TVs provide one of the best entertainment experiences money can buy, and it all starts with the picture quality.

OLED technology uses self lighting pixels which allow these TVs to illuminate each pixel independently, creating a far more realistic representation of lighting, which in turns leads to incredible contrast and deep blacks on screen.

The 65-inch model of this same set received a rare five-star rating in our review, with our tester noting: “its images are incredibly beguiling: colour rich without oversaturation, naturally deep and contrasty, without crushing detail. The more I watched on the C4, the more I wanted to watch. Motion handling is great, and boy, does it shine!”

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

What cements the experience is LG’s webOS platform which is a joy to use and can get you straight back into your favourite shows quickly, and it also suggests new shows and films that you may enjoy based on your recent viewings.

With the savings to be had here, you could use that extra money to also invest in a solid soundbar and give your home entertainment set-up a boost like never before.