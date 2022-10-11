LG C2 42-inch OLED TV down to £959 on Amazon

The LG C2 OLED TV 42-inch is currently down to £959 as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access sales event.

While a 4% saving might not sound all that impressive in isolation, it’s worth remembering that the LG C2 is the current model of arguably the finest pound-for-pound TV range on the market. Within that context, a £40 saving feels downright impressive.

It’s all part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales event, which is taking place on October 11 (today) and October 12 in 15 countries, including the UK and the US.

Save £40 on LG C2 42-inch OLED TV One of the finest TVs on the market, the LG C2, currently has 4% off as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access sales event. Amazon

Save £40

Now £959 View Deal

This means that for £959, you can pick up a relatively compact 48-inch television set that our TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney awarded 5 stars out of 5 in his review. “There are few TVs as tasty as the C2,” he concluded, “and it’s more affordable than the G2 or the QD-OLEDs from Samsung and Sony”.

LG has been at the forefront of the TV market for years now, of course, but the LG C2 is no incremental update. This year sees the C2 gain the brighter OLED evo panel that LG debuted in 2021 with its premium G1 OLED TV. This means that its output is significantly brighter than with previous models.

Add in a refined design, a new Dolby Vision feature and better motion handling, and you have a truly outstanding TV set. If you have £1,000 to spend on your next set, we can’t see anything better right now than the LG C2 OLED TV – especially at this current price.