Amazon has an epic LG OLED TV deal hiding in plain sight

Because of their premium nature, OLED TVs usually come with a high price tag but this easy to miss deal on Amazon has just fixed that.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the outstanding 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV for just £679, easily making it one of the most affordable high-end TVs right now. What you may not realise however is that the saving is actually greater than Amazon would lead you to believe.

An RRP of £759 is listed but in truth, the LG B4 had an initial price tag of £899.99 according to LG’s own website. That means you’re saving a massive £220.99 if you nab this deal while it’s still available.

LG B4 OLED TV Price Drop The high-end 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV has just seen more than a £200 decrease at Amazon, making now the perfect time to see what OLED is all about. Amazon

If you’re still using a standard UHD TV then you’ll notice OLED’s leap in quality almost immediately. With each pixel able to illuminate itself independently, the B4 can provide true blacks and incredible contrast.

To take things a step further, the B4’s a8 AI processor allows it to analyse a film or TV show in real time to make sure that the settings are always optimised for whatever it is you’re watching. Known as AI Super Upscaling, this handy feature can breathe new life into classic films.

Where LG TVs really come into their own is with the inclusion of webOS, LG’s operating system. This is one of the best TV OS’ out there, showing you all of the content you can dive into across your major subscriptions including Disney Plus, Netflix and Prime Video.

There’s also AirPlay 2 and Chromecast on board for easy casting from your phone to the TV, perfect for when you have holiday videos that you want to watch on the big screen.

For you gamers out there, the B4 is packed with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility for tear-free gaming, as well as 120Hz refresh rates courtesy of HDMI 2.1

Whether it’s for movie night, gaming or even just a bit of casual TV, the LG B4 is a great set made even better at this incredibly low price.