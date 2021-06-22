Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Level up your Nintendo Switch storage with this super Prime Day deal

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

There’s nothing worse than taking your Switch on your travels, only to realise you’ve left behind your favourite game cartridge. The SanDisk microSDXC memory card prevents this issue by allowing you to store all of your digital downloads on the Switch.

The SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC memory card is available for £79.99 right now for Amazon Prime Day.

With a whopping 512GB capacity, you could theoretically store 38 copies of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the memory card. This means you’ll be able to have a LOT of games installed on the portable without worrying about running out of space.

With more and more Switch games coming out in the near future, such as Skyward Sword, Mario Golf: Super Rush and Metroid Dread, it’s a good time to expand your storage.

The SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC memory card is compatible with both the Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite.

The speeds are also comfortably high enough to keep loading times as breezy as possible, so you shouldn’t notice a difference in performance compared to games installed on the Switch’s own drive.

Amazon is also offering the officially Nintendo licensed SanDisk microSDXC 512GB memory card for Switch at a discounted price of £94.99, saving you a whopping £66. This won’t give you a boosted performance compared to the other SanDisk memory card, but it has a cool Animal Crossing graphic printed on which is pretty nifty.

And if 512GB feels like too much for you, there are plenty of other capacity options, including 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Just click the above link and explore your options over at Amazon.

It’s no surprise to see Amazon discounting these microSDX memory cards, as the retailer does it every year. That said, it still represents fantastic value if you’re looking to expand the storage for your Nintendo Switch.

