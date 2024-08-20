Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Lenovo’s Chromebook deal is an undeniable back to school bargain

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone looking for a back to school laptop bargain right now should check out this deal on a Lenovo Chromebook.

Amazon is now selling the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 for £149.99 rather than the recommended retail price (RRP) of £179.99. That’s a 17% discount, though it should be noted that this is a strictly limited time deal.

Save 17% on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is selling at a 17% discount, bringing the price down to £149.99.

  • Amazon
  • Save 17%
  • Now £149.99
View Deal

That’s a great price for a compact Chromebook laptop with an 11-inch tablet-like body that plugs into a solid keyboard case, essentially turning it into a full blown laptop.

It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor with 4GB RAM. That might sound like a fairly modest spec, but that’s the beauty of Google’s ChromeOS and the best Chromebooks. It’s incredibly lightweight, and defers most heavy tasks to the cloud.

This also explains why you get just 64GB of on-device storage here. Even your storage is handled remotely.

The aforementioned 11-inch display has a 2K (2000×1200) resolution and a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

Meanwhile, at just 7.9mm thin and a weight of 945.8g, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is far easier to card around than your average Windows laptop.

Chromebooks are also renowned for their battery life, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 will last you a full 12 hour working or studying day on a single charge.

You also get stylus support, which makes the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 a great pick for budding artists and note takers who prefer to write than to type. You’ll just need to buy the Lenovo USI Pen 2 separately to take advantage of this.

