This price cut just made the Lenovo Tab Plus an iPad killer

If you’re after a tablet solely for watching film and TV then this epic Lenovo Tab Plus deal is a must-buy.

When it comes to buying a tablet, it can be all too tempting to simply opt for one of Apple’s iPads by default, but depending on what you want a tablet for, you can save yourself a small fortune by picking up an Android powered device instead.

For instance, the Lenovo Tab Plus, which features a 2K 11.5-inch display and a kickstand, has just plummeted from £289.99 to only £179 on Amazon. Given that one of the biggest issues we had with the device in our review was the price, this is a great chance to get a portable entertainment hub on the cheap.

The only area where I’d recommend opting for an iPad is if you want a tablet solely for the purpose of productivity, as iPadOS is well suited for multitasking and typing up documents, particularly with Apple’s keyboard case. For entertainment however, Lenovo has a serious advantage with the aforementioned kickstand.

Located at the centre-rear of the device, this kickstand allows the Tab Plus to be propped up on a table instantly, without the need to balance it against another surface. Just set it up and relax with some must-watch shows.

In fact, on top of Android, the Lenovo Tab Plus also features Google TV which can make the tablet operate more like a traditional smart TV, letting you dive back into your current watches and also see what’s available on your connected streaming apps.

What is surprising to see is the inclusion of a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. In our review for the device, we noted: “it actually has a decent DAC inside, which means if you are listening to music you should experience a little extra oomph. It’s a very nice addition, and it means you have an option other than faffing with Bluetooth.”

If you’re watching with multiple people then you’ll be glad to know that the Tab Plus has a fairly robust speaker set-up. Admittedly, it’s not the best for conveying the finest details but it can get quite loud.

Given that even the cheapest iPad starts at £329, being able to get an alternative entertainment focused tablet for only £179 is just too good of an offer to pass up.