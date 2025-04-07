Prime members can get this Android tablet for under £80

Whether you need a tablet for everyday scrolling or keeping you busy on the commute, this Lenovo tablet is for you.

Prime members can get the Lenovo Tab M9 Android tablet for just £79.99 in this exclusive deal on Amazon, which is a massive £60 off its usual non-deal RRP.

Not a Prime member? You can join now for just £8.99 a month or, if you haven’t been a member in the past year, then you can even benefit from a month’s free trial.

With a reliable processor, solid battery life and an HD display, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a brilliant Android tablet for everyday use.

Sure its MTK G80 Octa Core processor may not be the newest or the most elite available, but it still remains a solid choice for everyday mobile gamers and promises to offer a smooth performance at all times, whether that’s when you’re gaming or streaming content.

Its nine-inch IPS HD display is surrounded by thin bezels that offer an immersive viewing experience. Plus with Dolby Atmos, you can comfortably listen to content without relying on headphones.

You can even use the Lenovo Tab M9 as an e-reader with Surround Reading Mode which adds ambient noise to help create a pleasant atmosphere while reading. Not only that but the screen is certified by TÜV for protection too, so it’s much easier on the eyes than a standard tablet.

Its mighty 5100mAh battery capacity means the Lenovo Tab M9 tablet is promised up to 13 hours of video playback, making it the perfect companion for long journeys, commutes and for general use around the house.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Lenovo Tab M9 ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.4-star rating based on over 493 customer reviews on Amazon. Customers say the tablet is easy to use and set-up and praise its long-lasting battery life too.

Anyone who wants a cheap and easy Android tablet should seriously consider this deal on the Lenovo Tab M9. Just remember, to benefit from this offer you’ll need to be signed up to Amazon Prime.