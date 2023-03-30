Lenovo just dropped an unmissable gaming laptop bargain

Lenovo Legion devices are top-notch pieces of kit, and this hefty £250 price cut on the 15.6-inch Legion 5 make it an even stronger gaming laptop pick.

This Lenovo Legion 5 15 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 packed in is available for just £999.99, down from £1,249.99. It’s not always easy to find gaming laptops for under £1,000 that do more than just the bare minimum but the mid-tier RTX 3060 graphics chip means you get a powerful added boost. An AMD CPU and a high 165Hz display also add up to plenty of bang for your buck.

We haven’t reviewed this exact configuration of the Lenovo Legion 5 but gave high marks to two different models of this excellent gaming machine. It deserved plenty of praise for its value, now improved with this deal, making it easier to recommend than ever.

You can expect plenty of power and strong battery life but one of its best features that you may not have expected is its stylish and understated looks, something that’s far from the norm with gaming devices. There are a ton of ports for your convenience too.

Speaking of convenience, this potent combination of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provides plenty of juice for multi-tasking, triple-A gaming and graphical work you’d like to tackle. Dedicated gamers should be satisfied with the keyboard as well. In our testing of the Legion 5, we found its keys offer good travel and respond in a speedy fashion.

Portable PC gaming has been made that much more affordable by this enticing offer. With £250 off and coming in at £999.99, this Lenovo Legion 5 configuration featuring the powerful RTX 3060 graphics chip should satisfy those looking to get their gaming kicks on-the-go.