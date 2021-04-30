Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop falls to bargain £529.99 price

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (14ARE05) laptop is now available for just £529.99 on eBay after seeing a £70 price cut.

The laptop has been refurbished, but eBay states that all certified refurbished devices “are professionally tested and restored to Factory default state. May have light cosmetic blemishes in some cases.”

Deal: Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 for just £529.99 on eBay (11% off)

While we unfortunately haven’t reviewed the laptop and so therefore can’t provide an official recommendation, we are still very impressed by the specs on offer at this affordable price point.

In our experience, the AMD Ryzen 5 4700U is a fantastic laptop processor that’s ideal for everyday workloads, while also offering impressive battery efficiency.

It’s not one of the most powerful chips around, with AMD since launching a newer generation of processors, but we’re still confident that it will be enough for students and office workers alike.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 also features 8GB RAM, a roomy 512GB SSD and a Full HD 14-inch display. That’s everything you should need for a productivity-focused laptop.

There’s no discrete GPU here though, so it’s not a worthwhile buy if playing video games or editing 4K video is a priority. It does feature integrated Radeon graphics though, which means it can dabble with gaming, but only with the likes of Fortnite and Minecraft rather than newly released AAA titles.

While we can’t give our own verdict on the laptop without reviewing it, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 has seen positive scores on eBay.

One purchaser wrote, “Very fast computer. Quick to start up quick to use. Bright and colourful screen. Nice keyboard. Good computer.”

So if you fancy yourself an affordable laptop with a speedy productivity performance, follow the link above and check out the eBay deal before it expires.

