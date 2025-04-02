:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This Android tablet that’s perfect for everyday use is now at its lowest ever price

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for a cheap yet reliable tablet for everyday use? You need to see this deal on the Lenovo Tab M9.

The Lenovo Tab M9 tablet is currently just £69.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon, which is not only a 56% price drop but this is also the lowest we’ve seen the tablet reach.

Not only is the Lenovo M9 tablet currently just £69.99 but this is also the lowest we’ve seen it reach at the retailer.

  • Amazon
  • Was £159.99
  • Now £69.99
View Deal

With a nine-inch HD display, a speedy processor and up to 13 hours of video playback, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a brilliant all-round Android tablet for casual, everyday use.

Although it’s not a new processor, the MTK G80 Octa Core remains ideal for everyday mobile gamers and promises a smooth performance even during intensive gameplay. Not only that but it boasts power efficiency to ensure you can play and stream for longer.

Fitted with a mighty 5100mAh battery capacity, the Lenovo Tab M9 tablet also promises up to 13 hours of video playback, making it the perfect companion for long journeys and commutes. At just 344g, the Tab M9 can fit comfortably into a bag without much effort.

Its nine-inch IPS HD display sports fairly thin bezels for a more immersive viewing experience, plus it’s fitted with Dolby Atmos over dual stereo speakers allowing users to comfortably listen without relying on headphones. Having said that, it’s worth noting that the Lenovo Tab M9 is fitted with a 3.5mm headphone jack and, of course, Bluetooth for wireless connections too.

The Lenovo Tab M9 comes with Android 13 installed and promises up to three years of security updates too.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Lenovo Tab M9 ourselves, it currently has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over 955 customer reviews. Customers report that the tablet is easy to use, sports “decent sound quality” and has a clear and bright screen.

Whether you want a lightweight tablet to keep you entertained on your commute, or you’re looking for a cheap device to keep the kids entertained on a rainy day, this deal on the Lenovo M9 is not to be missed.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

