Lenovo’s 14-inch slimline laptop has plummeted in price at Amazon

Amazon’s spring sale is in full swing, providing the perfect time to secure yourself an upgrade on your laptop – and a particular offer on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 has caught our eye.

For a limited time, you can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for just £359.99. This is a massive 40% discount on its regular £599.99 RRP, representing a saving of £240.

What’s more, unlike some previous Amazon sales that were exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers, the spring sale is open to all – no paid membership required!

If you are in the market for a new laptop for school or work, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 should be of serious consideration, especially at its discounted price point.

Aside from being a fairly good-looking laptop with a stylish Abyss Blue finish, the laptop sports a 14-inch Full HD screen that’s large enough for web browsing and word processing (as well as bingeing YouTube and Netflix in your downtime).

That’s paired with fairly slim bezels, Dolby Audio support, and up-firing speakers to further improve the movie-watching experience.

It’s also impressively specced for a laptop that currently costs less than £360. It offers Intel’s 12th-gen 4.4GHz Core i5-12450H processor paired with a healthy 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage for documents and other data.

The portable laptop also offers support for a range of ports, including 2x USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI port, a headphone/microphone combo jack and an SD card reader, providing great compatibility with accessories without the need for a dongle or USB-C hub.

Fast charging support completes the impressive experience, with Lenovo claiming that just 15 minutes of charge can deliver two hours of use – ideal for quick top-ups during the day.

If you are tempted by this fantastic offer, you’d better move quickly; while the Amazon spring sale is set to continue until 31 March, there’s no guarantee that this specific offer will be available for long.