The Lego Pac-Man machine finally has a major price cut

It’s no secret that Lego sets tend to cost a pretty penny, but one of the most tempting sets for gamers has just received an all-time slam dunk of a discount.

Argos is having a massive sale right now across tons of different products but one particular offer that’s caught my attention relates to one of the most impressive Lego sets out there for those who appreciate classic arcade games.

Right now, by using the code RED30 at the checkout, you can get the Lego Pac-Man Arcade Machine for just £161. For context, without the code you’d be paying an eye-watering £230, which is a bit more difficult to justify.

Get the Lego Pac-Man set discounted One of the coolest Lego sets for gamers has just been massively reduced from its orignial £230 price point. All you have to do is use the code RED30 at the checkout. Argos

Use code RED30

Now just £161 View Deal

There’s been no shortage of impressive Lego sets over the years – I currently have a Lego Ford GT sitting proudly on my desk – but this one takes the cake. Similar to the Nintendo Entertainment System build from a few years ago, this Pac-Man machine features a ton of little details that fans are sure to love.

For starters, the whole thing just looks like a proper machine with all of the key aspects you’d expect to see. There’s a joy-stick in the centre and a section at the bottom where you’d deposit a couple of coins (if it were real of course).

The actual display that you get to build looks just like an actual game of Pac-Man, and thanks to a rotating mechanism that gets built into the side, you can have Pac-Man and the ghosts move around the stage.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

All of the classic Pac-Man iconography is here too, including the main star himself sat at the top of the machine, being chased by few ghosts. The final cherry on top comes in the form of a hidden, miniature cabinet and Lego figurine that dwell within the back of the arcade machine.

The build currently has a five-star rating on Argos’ product page, with one happy customer saying that this is a “brilliant Lego set, [with] lots of amazing details and well worth the money!”

If you want to add this Lego set to your collection then make sure to use the code RED30 at the checkout to receive the full discount.