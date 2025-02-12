Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Lego Pac-Man machine finally has a major price cut

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

It’s no secret that Lego sets tend to cost a pretty penny, but one of the most tempting sets for gamers has just received an all-time slam dunk of a discount.

Argos is having a massive sale right now across tons of different products but one particular offer that’s caught my attention relates to one of the most impressive Lego sets out there for those who appreciate classic arcade games.

Right now, by using the code RED30 at the checkout, you can get the Lego Pac-Man Arcade Machine for just £161. For context, without the code you’d be paying an eye-watering £230, which is a bit more difficult to justify.

There’s been no shortage of impressive Lego sets over the years – I currently have a Lego Ford GT sitting proudly on my desk – but this one takes the cake. Similar to the Nintendo Entertainment System build from a few years ago, this Pac-Man machine features a ton of little details that fans are sure to love.

For starters, the whole thing just looks like a proper machine with all of the key aspects you’d expect to see. There’s a joy-stick in the centre and a section at the bottom where you’d deposit a couple of coins (if it were real of course).

The actual display that you get to build looks just like an actual game of Pac-Man, and thanks to a rotating mechanism that gets built into the side, you can have Pac-Man and the ghosts move around the stage.

All of the classic Pac-Man iconography is here too, including the main star himself sat at the top of the machine, being chased by few ghosts. The final cherry on top comes in the form of a hidden, miniature cabinet and Lego figurine that dwell within the back of the arcade machine.

The build currently has a five-star rating on Argos’ product page, with one happy customer saying that this is a “brilliant Lego set, [with] lots of amazing details and well worth the money!”

If you want to add this Lego set to your collection then make sure to use the code RED30 at the checkout to receive the full discount.

