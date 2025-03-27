:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

The Lego Lord of the Rings set that everyone wants is finally reduced

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Love nothing more than diving into a great Lego in your spare time? Amazon’s got one heck of a deal right now on one of the biggest sets going.

Let’s face it, we’ve all had a moment where we’ve almost spent a ton of cash on a Lego set designed around one of our favourite properties. Whether it’s The Simpsons, Back to the Future or even Seinfeld, there is no shortage of tempting Lego builds out there, but this particular set had me, and a good chunk of the internet, foaming at the mouth when it was first unveiled.

The Lego recreation of Rivendell from The Lord of the Rings is a sight to behold. Admittedly, this epic set previously retailed at £429.99 but thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, which has discounted quite a few Lego sets, it can now be yours for the much lower price of £365.49.

Lego LOTR Rivendell set price drop

Lego LOTR Rivendell set price drop

The iconic Lego recreation of Rivendell from The Lord of the Rings has just been given the Amazon Spring Sale treatment, letting you treat yourself to an epic Lego build for less.

  • Amazon
  • Was £429.99
  • Now just £365.49
View Deal

While there’s no denying that it’s still a fair chunk to pay for a Lego set, it is an epic buy that’s sure to be appreciated by any true Lord of the Rings fan, and so any chance to save on the set is worth highlighting.

Even just to look at this set, it’s clear how much attention has been paid to recreating this epic location from the films. You have the Council of Elrond where the fellowship destined to take the ring to Mordor is established, with, of course, all of the key players in Lego form including Aragorn, Frodo and Gandalf. Bilbo Baggins is even included if you fancy re-enacting a few scenes from The Hobbit.

What strikes me most about this particular set is the amount of colour that’s included. From the grey stone statues that stare out into the distance, to the mosaic roof tiling and even the trees daring to turn into an autumnal brown, it’s all incredibly eye–catching, and makes for the ideal set to be displayed with pride as a showpiece in your home.

The set itself currently has an incredibly high 4.7–star rating on Amazon from a whopping 829 customer reviews. One happy buyer has to say about their experience with it: “it’s a lovely set but the mini-figures [are] what makes it. The elves have ears on their hair which is adorable. My kids love playing with [it] and they will often use the minifigures in other scenes they imagine up. It is a display set however as it’s very large and the little bits can get knocked off easily.”

There’s no doubt that it’s a luxury buy but for fans of Lego and The Lord of the Rings alike, it’s the perfect treat when it’s reduced in the Amazon sale.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

